Johnna Rebecca McRobie, 76, of Washington Court House, Ohio passed away peacefully on Friday, May 17, 2019, at Four Seasons of Washington Court House Nursing and Rehabilitation where she had been a resident since March 13.

She was born in Washington Court House on November 2, 1942, to John and Mary Mann McRobie. She was a 1960 graduate of Washington Senior High School and spent most of her life in Fayette County and called 612 E. Paint Street her home.

Following graduation, she went on to work in various fields before settling in at the Veterans Administration Medical Center in Chillicothe where she was a telephone dispatcher for the VA police department. She retired from there in 2004.

Johnna was part of a close family of five sisters and a brother that stayed in touch and looked out for each other.

Johnna outlived three husbands: Tim Maggard Sr., Larry Johnson and Wendell Arehart. At the end of her life, she had kind thoughts and words for all of them. She was also preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Joanne Crabrtree and June Taylor and her brother, Marvin McRobie.

She is survived by three children, Tim Maggard of Washington Court House, Jennifer Gresham of Indiana, and Jason Johnson of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; three grandchildren, Ashley Maggard Napier, Tyler Maggard and Sydney Johnson; three sisters, Joyce Emrick and Wanda Frasure, both of Florida and Gail Dietrich of Greenfield and several nieces and nephews.

Her nephew, Wayne Taylor, was instrumental in taking care of Johnna for many years and she trusted him with everything. He checked on her regularly and always made sure she had everything she needed. Her sister, Gail Dietrich, and niece, Kim Abdulghani, were invaluable towards the end of her life as they helped her with health issues and the daily care that was necessary.

She enjoyed sharing her home, hosting big family gatherings, helping others and imparting wisdom to those that she thought needed it. Johnna was an excellent cook who was famous for her homemade noodles. She enjoyed working in and around her home, gardening, and was a crafty decorator. Above all, she was a spiritual person who always tried to see the good in everyone. She had a unique perspective on all things, and through her faith, had full confidence in doing things her way. God Bless!

A memorial service will be Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at 4 p.m. at the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House. Burial of the cremains will be in the Washington Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Heartland Hospice, 6500 Busch Boulevard, Columbus, Ohio 43229

