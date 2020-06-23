Joseph E. Wood
Joseph E. Wood, age 84, of New Antioch, passed peacefully on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. A private funeral service will be on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at the New Antioch Church of Christ. Friends may gather in the parking lot of the church at 2:30pm for an opportunity to visit with the family following the service. Burial will follow in the New Antioch Cemetery. Littleton Funeral Home, Sabina has been entrusted with arrangements. Please visit littletonfuneralhome.com for condolences.



Published in Record Herald from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
