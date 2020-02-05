Joseph Michael "Mike" Wilson, 76, died February 4, 2020 at Court House Manor Nursing Home after a lengthy illness. He was born October 22, 1943, the son of Joseph Maxwell "Max" Wilson and Theresa Margaret Long Wilson. Mike lived his entire life in Washington Court House. He was a 1961 graduate of Washington High School where he excelled in baseball and basketball. After high school, he was employed by Morris Bean. He was active as Little League and Babe Ruth Baseball coaches and assisted his father for many years with the PAL Babe Ruth Program. He was an avid Blue Lion fan of all sports. He was a member of the St. Colman of Cloyne Catholic Church.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents and one grandson, Seth Douglas Wilson. He is survived by three sons: Mike (Janey) Wilson of Washington C.H., Jim (Beth) Wilson of South Lebanon, and Brian Wilson and special friend Kim Iles of Wilmington; his sister Patty (Allen) Griffiths of Washington C.H.; grandchildren Kiersten and Logan Wilson of Washington Court House, Camden Young of South Lebanon and Tiffany Clay; nephew Derek (Jessica) Griffiths of Parker, Colorado and great niece and nephew Emma and Alexander Griffiths also of Parker, and several cousins.

Friends of the family may call at the Summers Funeral Home on Friday evening, February 7 from 5 to 7 p.m. A funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Colman of Cloyne Catholic Church on Saturday at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Colman Cemetery.

The family wishes to extend special thanks to the loving staff at Court House Manor and to Heartland Hospice. Memorial contributions may be made to the Court House Manor Activity Fund at 555 N. Glenn Ave., Washington C.H., OH 43160.

Arrangements under the direction of Summers Funeral Home, WCH.