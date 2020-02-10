The funeral mass for Joseph Michael "Mike" Wilson, age 76, of Washington CH, was held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the St. Colman of Cloyne Catholic Church with Rev. Father Tim Lynch officiating.

Readings were offered by Dan Stahl. The Communion Hymn was performed by the St Colman Choir along with organist and music director, Craig Jaynes. The Altar Server was Dave Kearney. Presentation of the Gifts were offered by Mike Wilson, Jim Wilson, and Brian Wilson. The Eucharistic Minister of Holy Communion was Mary Smith. The Ushers were David McCoppin, and Dennis McCoppin.

Pallbearers for burial at the St. Colman Cemetery were Mike Wilson, Jim Wilson, Brian Wilson, Logan Wilson, Derek Griffiths, and Matt Warning.

Mr. Wilson passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Court House Manor. Arrangements were under the direction of the Summers Funeral Home.