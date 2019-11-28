JOYCE ANN GARRINGER, age 78, of New Martinsburg, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at 10:12 a.m. at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born on July 1, 1941 in Rock Mills, Ohio to Glenn G. and Martha I. Bartley Garringer. She was a 1959 Wayne High School graduate. Joyce retired from the Fayette County Landfill after thirty-two years of service; she was also the owner and operator of Giffs Nursery and Giftshop. She had been a member at the New Martinsburg United Methodist Church, the Good Hope Methodist Church, American Legion Post 25, and the VFW Ladies Auxiliary 3762. She enjoyed being with her family and grandchildren.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; son, Terry L. Stritenberger; and siblings, Richard Garringer, Thomas Garringer, and Donna Bowers.

Survivors include her children, Daniel (Jill) Springer, Cheri Mikol, and Charles Babb; grandchildren, Joshua Springer, Sarah Babb, Brett Sanderson, and Gregg Elzey Jr.; four great-grandchildren; brothers, Bill (Harriett) Garringer, and Jack Garringer; sister-in-law, Anna Garringer; and her faithful canine companion, Cocoh. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

In keeping with her wishes, cremation has taken place. Burial will take place at the Good Hope Cemetery at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Summers Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com