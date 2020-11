Joyce C. Elmore, age 84, Wilmington, Ohio passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020. Family will receive friends from 10:30am - 12pm on Saturday, November 7, 2020 when a funeral service will begin. Memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 31 W Whipp Road, Dayton OH 45459. Please visit littletonfuneralhome.com for condolences.