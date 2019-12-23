The angels came to visit to take our loved one home. Joycelyn Dale Thompson Welsh of Washington Court House, Ohio was born to Richard C. and Griffin M. Deering Thompson on August 27, 1937. She departed this life on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 7:32 am. She always put her family first and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Received in death by her parents, her husband Stanley G., and infant daughter Cathy Ann, she is survived by daughters, Paula Kay Rowland of Washington Court House and Leah M. McMahon of Jeffersonville, Ohio and sons, Stanley D. (Donna) Welsh of Bloomingburg and Richard A. (Sharon) Welsh of Sabina, Ohio. She is also survived by numerous brothers and sisters in law. She was greatly blessed with grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. They were numerous and her pride and joy. She also had an abundance of cousins. Joycelyn enjoyed being a member of the Grace Community Church. Our family extends a special thanks to Heartland Hospice Care and their staff, Amber, Peggy, Rebecca, Tracy and Chaplain Dean. Thank you for your excellent care and selfless compassion. Family will receive friends from 4:00-8:00p.m. THURSDAY, DECEMBER 26, 2019 at the PORTER-TIDD FUNERAL HOME, 331 West Main Street, Mt. Sterling, OH 43143 (740)-869-2777 where her Funeral Service will be held 10:00a.m. FRIDAY, DECEMBER 27, 2019 with Pastor Jay Lucas, officiating. Burial will follow the service at Bloomingburg Cemetery. Please visit www.tiddfuneralservice.com to send condolences to the family.