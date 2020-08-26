Juanita Loukinas of Washington CH passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the age of 93.

Juanita was born March 12, 1927 in Lothair, Kentucky to the late Charles and Grace (Turner) Yocum. She had lived locally for most of her life. She was a member of the State Route 38 Church of Christ.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her Husband Hugh Loukinas and siblings, Johnita Hernzner and Charles Yocum.

Survivors include her children, Hugh and his wife Takako of Las Vegas, NV and Connie Loukinas of Washington CH; grandchildren, Joeral Loukinas and his wife Jerie and Chris Loukinas and his wife Linda; great-grandchildren, Jessica, June and Ely Loukinas; and sisters, Patricia Baker and Terry Rayburn and her husband Bill; as well as, her many friends and church family.

A memorial service will take place at her church at the convenience of the family. The family is being cared for by Roberts Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be shared at www.robertsfh.net