JUANITA MARIE JONES, age 82, of Washington CH, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at 9:15 p.m. at Mount Carmel Grove City.

She was born on February 18, 1937 in Greene County to Rev. Roscoe and Melissa Tomlinson Jones. Juanita had spent most of her adult years raising her four children; she had also worked for Washington City Schools as a cook. Juanita had been a long-time member at the Jeffersonville Community Church. She enjoyed listening to southern gospel and old country music, doing puzzles, and being with her family.

Juanita was preceded in death by her parents; the father of her children, Robert Everetts; and siblings, Margaret Jackson, Russell (Diane) Jones, and Robert Jones.

Survivors include her children, Larry (Ronda) Jones, Lisa (Robert) Gordan, Robert "Bob" (Kathy) Everetts, and Anthony "Andy" (Tina) Everetts; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; sister, Eloise Jackson; and special friend, Bessie Breakfield.

The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Summers Funeral Home with Danny Dodds officiating with burial to follow at the Milledgeville-Plymouth Cemetery. Family and friends may visit at the funeral home on Wednesday morning from 11:00 a.m. until time of service. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com