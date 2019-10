JUDY K. WATTS, age 70, of Washington CH, passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at her home.

The funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in the Summers Funeral Home with Danny Dodds officiating with burial to follow in the Highlawn Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 5:00-8:00 p.m.

For the full obituary and to leave condolence go to www.summersfuneralhome.com