Judy Keplinger (Penwell) Dye, 59, of Jeffersonville, died Thursday, June 6, 2019 in Miami Valley Hospital.

Born June 7, 1959 in Washington Court House; she was a daughter of James and Frances (Bennett) Keplinger.

Judy was a former KJ/DJ with Dave & Judy's Karaoke.

Survivors include her husband of 27 years David Dye; son Michael Keplinger (Kayla Duncan), daughter Shannon Penwell (Bryan Whitt), 12 grandchildren, 1 great-grandson, nieces and nephews Luke (Heather) Keplinger, Ben Keplinger, Kim Gauley and Jordan (Brian) Shaw, a host of great nieces and nephews, sister in law Donna Keplinger.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Rick Keplinger, son Jeromy and daughter Brandi.

Funeral services will be held at 7 PM Thursday in the South Solon Church of Christ in Christian Union with Rev. Gordon Ell officiating. Friends may call at the church from 5-7 PM Thursday.

The family request memorials in Judy's name be made to the Eberle-Fisher Funeral Home, 103 N. Main St, London, OH 43140. Condolences for the family may also be sent to www.eberlefisherfuneralhome.com.