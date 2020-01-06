Judy passed away January 4, 2020 at home. She is preceded in death by her parents Dorothy A. and John R. Blair, one brother John D. Blair and one grandson Taylor Richardson. She is survived by her children Mike (Sonya) Southward, Michelle (Scott) Gray, grandchildren Michael Bishop, Megan Makenzie, Madison Southward, Austin Fitzpatrick, Tyler Ison, Whitney and Taylor Gray , 12 great-grandchildren, her sisters Debbie Yeoman, Connie Beechler, Robin Blair-Lane, Teresa Blair-Hughes, Lisa Blair and Rebecca Blair, along with numerous nieces and nephews and very dear friends. She had been a waitress her whole life. Retiring from T/A truck stop. She loved to go for rides and out to eat, loved to reminisce about the past.

Funeral services will be Thursday January 9, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Morrow Funeral Home in Jeffersonville, Ohio, with pastor Tom Payton Officiating burial at Milledgeville Plymouth Cemetery. Friends and family may call at the funeral home on Wednesday January 8, 2020 from 4:00pm-7:00pm.

Memorial contributions can be made to Morrow Funeral Home for Funeral Expenses.

Arrangements made by

Morrow Funeral Home, Jeffersonville