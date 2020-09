Judy Stewart, 78 of Sabina, passed away on Wednesday evening, September 2, 2020 at The Ohio State University Hospital, Hospice of Central Ohio. An open house and celebration of life will be held on Sunday September 6, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 at the family home at 863 Snowhill Rd. Sabina. For online condolences, please go to littletonfuneralhome.com.