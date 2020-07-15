1/1
Kaiden Lee Corcoran
Kaiden Lee Corcoran, six-week old son of Amanda Sue Farler and Darryl Lee Corcoran, of Washington Court House, Ohio died Friday, July 10, 2020, at 7:18 p.m. at Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus where he had been a patient since shortly following birth.

Kaiden was born May 28, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio.

Surviving, in addition to his parents, is a sister, Riley Faye Corcoran; grandparents, Tina and Ed Farler of Hillsboro and Lois Corcoran and Paul Regudon of Bremen, Ohio. Also surviving are several aunts, uncles and cousins.

A family gathering will be held at a later date.

Arrangements were the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House.

www.kirkpatrickfuneralhome.com



Published in Record Herald from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Kirkpatrick Funeral Home
554 Washington Avenue
Washington Court House, OH 43160
(740) 335-0701
