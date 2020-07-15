Kaiden Lee Corcoran, six-week old son of Amanda Sue Farler and Darryl Lee Corcoran, of Washington Court House, Ohio died Friday, July 10, 2020, at 7:18 p.m. at Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus where he had been a patient since shortly following birth.

Kaiden was born May 28, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio.

Surviving, in addition to his parents, is a sister, Riley Faye Corcoran; grandparents, Tina and Ed Farler of Hillsboro and Lois Corcoran and Paul Regudon of Bremen, Ohio. Also surviving are several aunts, uncles and cousins.

A family gathering will be held at a later date.

Arrangements were the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House.

