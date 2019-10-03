KAREN B. CARTER, age 72, of Frankfort, formally of Washington CH, passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 11:36 a.m. at the Adena Medical Center Emergency Room.

She was born on June 15, 1947 in Fayette County to Emerson and Jane Cummings Carter. She was a 1965 Miami Trace High School graduate where she had played clarinet in the marching band and had also been a majorette. She later attended Miami University. Karen enjoyed listening to gospel music and singing but most of all enjoyed spending time with her family.

Karen was preceded in death by her parents, brother Tony Carter, and sisters-in-law, Ruth Ann Bakenhester and Debbie Rayburn.

Survivors include her step-mother Pat Trimmer Carter, brother, Carson (Genny) Carter, Jay Carter, and Susan (Martin) Brakefield, as well as eight nieces and nephews, and nineteen great-nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at the Washington Cemetery with Rev. Tina Fox officiating.

Memorial contributions may be sent to the , 5211 Madison Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45227.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Summers Funeral Home.

