Karen Lynn Mitchell
Karen Lynn Mitchell, 66, of Dublin, Ohio, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020, at her home following a year-long battle with cancer.

Karen was born February 6, 1954, in Washington Court House, Ohio, the oldest child of Frelan and Jincie Louise VanMeter. She graduated from Washington High School in 1972, then moved to Columbus, where she became a registered nurse at OSU Hospital.

Karen met her husband, Timothy Mitchell, in March of 1986, and by October, they were married. Together they raised two children, Eric and Kristen Mitchell.

Karen was a Christian and devoted her life to service. She worked as an RN for more than 30 years before retiring in 2011, and was an active member of TWIG. Karen was quick to laugh and loved a celebration. Rarely on time but always present, she could be found behind a video camera at every family birthday party or school event within driving distance. Her zeal for life and a sale at Macy's was unmatched.

Karen is survived by her husband, Tim Mitchell, and her children, Eric Mitchell, Kristen Mitchell, and Kristen's fiancé Austin Drenski. She is survived by her mother Jincie Louise VanMeter; two sisters, Cinda Burks (Charles) and Beth Hendershot (Bob); brother-in-law, Gordon Mitchell; sister-in-law, Marcia Gano (Robert); many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and beloved friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Frelan VanMeter, grandparents on both sides and her brother-in-law Mike Dennis.

A funeral will be held Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at 3 p.m. at the Fayette Bible Church in Washington Court House with Pastor Tony Garren officiating. Friends may call Wednesday from 1 p.m. until the time of the service.

A private burial will be held Thursday at Union Cemetery in Columbus.

Memorial contributions may be made to Nationwide Children's Hospital, 700 Children's Drive, Columbus, Ohio 43205.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House, Ohio.

www.kirkpatrickfuneralhome.com



Published in Record Herald from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kirkpatrick Funeral Home
554 Washington Avenue
Washington Court House, OH 43160
(740) 335-0701
