Karen Lynn Mitchell
The funeral for Karen Lynn Mitchell, 66, of Dublin, Ohio, was held Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at 3 p.m. at the Fayette Bible Church with Pastor Tony Garren, minister at the church, officiating. Mark Richmond sang "My Savior First of All" and accompanied himself on the piano. Remembrances were offered Karen's husband, Tim Mitchell and daughter, Kristen Mitchell.

Private burial was Thursday at 11 a.m. in the Union Cemetery in Columbus and was under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House.

Karen, a retired registered nurse, died May 5, 2020, at her home.



Published in Record Herald from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Service
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Fayette Bible Church
JUN
10
Funeral
03:00 PM
Fayette Bible Church
JUN
11
Burial
Union Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Kirkpatrick Funeral Home
554 Washington Avenue
Washington Court House, OH 43160
(740) 335-0701
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 10, 2020
Karen was a beautiful person and a great nurse. She was such fun to work with. Deepest sympathy to her family and friends.
Patricia Anderson
Coworker
June 9, 2020
Karen was the greatest! I was a new immature nurse who showed up to work on a Sunday morning completely hungover and feeling miserable. Karen totally took care of my patients and me for several hours until a night shift nurse came in early to send me home. That was 19 years ago. I never repeated that performance. Thanks to Karen, everyone was taken care of that day! She was an amazing lady! Rest in peace.

Jill Parrish
Roseville, CA
Jill Parrish
Coworker
June 8, 2020
June 6, 2020
Karen was a longtime friend and classmate. I played with her when her family lived down the street from my grandparents on Paint Street. May God bless you and your family.
Peggy A Manning Parker
Classmate
