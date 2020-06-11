The funeral for Karen Lynn Mitchell, 66, of Dublin, Ohio, was held Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at 3 p.m. at the Fayette Bible Church with Pastor Tony Garren, minister at the church, officiating. Mark Richmond sang "My Savior First of All" and accompanied himself on the piano. Remembrances were offered Karen's husband, Tim Mitchell and daughter, Kristen Mitchell.

Private burial was Thursday at 11 a.m. in the Union Cemetery in Columbus and was under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House.

Karen, a retired registered nurse, died May 5, 2020, at her home.