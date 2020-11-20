1/
Karen Sue Isham
Karen Sue Isham, 76, of Kettering, Ohio died Thursday, November 19, 2020, at 2:40 p.m. at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton where she had been a patient five days.

Karen was born February 3, 1944, in Washington Court House, Ohio to Robert D. and Helen Wanda Shoop Durflinger. She was a 1962 graduate of Washington High School and had been living in Kettering since 1967.

She formerly was in sales for the Trading Post newspaper in Dayton and was an avid shopper.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved dog, Cody.

Karen is survived by her husband, Edward Ray Isham whom she married August 15, 1964; a son and daughter-in-law, David and Carolyn Isham of Washington Township in Montgomery County; a brother and sister-in-law, Danny and Carolyn Durflinger of Kennewick, WA and numerous cousins.

A graveside service will be held Monday, November 23, 2020, at 10 a.m. in the Washington Cemetery with the Rev. Joe Current, pastor at the First Baptist Church, officiating. Burial will be under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45420; the Fayette Regional Humane Society, 153 South Main Street, Suite 3, Washington Court House, Ohio 43160 or a charity of the donor's choice.

www.kirkpatrickfuneralhome.com.



Published in Record Herald from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
