A graveside service for Karen Sue Isham, 76, of Kettering, Ohio was held Monday, November 23, 2020, 10 a.m. at the Washington Cemetery with the Rev. Joe Current, pastor at the First Baptist Church, officiating.

Pallbearers were Ronnie and Andy Caldwell, Jim Teeters, Bob Shadley and Roger Kirkpatrick. Burial was under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House.

Karen, wife of Edward R. Isham, died Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton.