The funeral for Kathryn Jane "Kathy" Coil Nash, 52, of Washington Court House was held Monday, August 19, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Grace United Methodist Church with Mell Wickensimer, director of visitation at the church, and Pastor Keith Clary, chaplain for Signature HealthCARE of Fayette County, officiating. Pastor Clary also sang "In The Garden" and accompanied himself on the guitar. Mary Sue Spengler was the organist. Kathy's niece, Beth Rinehart, gave a tribute on behalf of the family.

Cremation followed the service.

Kathy, a former accountant and widow of David Nash, died Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at Signature HealthCARE of Fayette County where she had been residing the past four years.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House.