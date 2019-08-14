Kathryn Jane "Kathy" Nash, 52, of Washington Court House passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at 10:20 p.m. at Signature HealthCARE of Fayette County where she had been residing the past four years.

She was born February 15, 1967, in Washington Court House, Ohio to Herbert Edward and Sarah Jane Burgess Coil. She was a 1985 graduate of Miami Trace High School.

Kathy was an accountant and business administrator and had formerly worked at Mac Tools, Inc. in Washington Court House and Tri Tex in Wilmington, NC.

She was preceded in death by her husband, David Nash in 2010; her father, Herbert Edward Coil in 2015, and a brother, Michael Coil in 2017.

She is survived by her mother, Sarah Jane Coil of Washington Court House; a brother and sister-in-law, Patrick and Darlene Coil; a sister-in-law, Cookie Coil, all of Washington Court House; nieces and nephews, Nathan and Christine Coil of Wyoming, Shawn and Jennifer Coil of Jeffersonville, Casey and Patricia Coil and Julie Beth (Coil) and A.J. Rinehart, all of Washington Court House and Jay Coil of Scott AFB, IL and great nieces and nephews, Landen, Hailey, Collins and Claire Coil.

The funeral will be Monday, August 19, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Grace United Methodist Church with Mell Wickensimer, director of visitation at the church, and Pastor Keith Clary, chaplain at Signature HealthCARE of Fayette County, officiating. Cremation will follow the service.

Friends may call at the church Sunday from 2-4 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to a .

Arrangement are under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House.

www.kirkpatrickfuneralhome.com