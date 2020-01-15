Kathryn Joann (Kathy) Nichols, 45, of Washington Court House, Ohio died Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at 1:58 p.m. at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center following a lengthy illness.

Kathy was born November 20, 1974, in Washington Court House, Ohio to Arthur Richard and Mary Beth O'Flynn Nichols. She was a 1993 graduate of Miami Trace High School and was a lifelong resident of this community.

She formerly had worked several years at Showa in Mount Sterling.

Kathy was a member of St. Colman of Cloyne Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by twin sons; her mother in 2002, and her father in 2008.

Kathy is survived by two children, Timothy (Timmy) Chaney and Kaitlyn Beth (Katie Beth) Chaney and a granddaughter, Rylee Bolton, all of Washington Court House; three brothers, Richard Nichols, Michael Nichols and his wife, Hannah, and Arthur (Artie) Nichols, all of Washington Court House; a sister, Angela (Angie) Nichols and her husband, Jeff Shepherd, of Milford, OH and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

The funeral mass will be celebrated Monday, January 20, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the St. Colman of Cloyne Catholic Church by the Rev. Father Tim Lynch, parochial vicar at the church. Burial will follow in the St. Colman Cemetery.

Friends may call at the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House Sunday from 3-5 p.m. where a Rosary service will be held Sunday at 5 p.m.

www.kirkpatrickfuneralhome.com