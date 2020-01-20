The funeral mass for Kathryn Joann (Kathy) Nichols, 45, of Washington Court House, was celebrated Monday, January 20, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the St. Colman of Cloyne Catholic Church by the Rev. Father Tim Lynch, parochial vicar at the church. Craig Jaynes accompanied the St. Colman Choir on the organ. Teresa Ford was the soloist. Nick Wolfe offered a memorial tribute. Kelly Watson and Nick Wolfe were the lectors. Presentation of the gifts was made by Angela Nichols, Katie Beth Chaney, Ryver and Raynger Witherington and Cassidy and Isaac Watson. Paul Ondrus was the altar server. Eucharistic ministers of the Holy Communion were Sue Burnside and Rita Wheaton. Bob Engle, David McCoppin and Dennis McCoppin served as ushers.

Pallbearers for the burial in the St. Colman Catholic Cemetery were Timmy Chaney, Robert, Richard and Artie Nichols, Jeff Shepherd and Dakota Bolton.

Kathy, a former Showa employee, died Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center following a lengthy illness.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House.