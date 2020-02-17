KAY ANN WILSON, age 77, of Washington CH, passed away from this life on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 11:10 a.m. at Four Seasons of Washington Nursing and Rehabilitation.

She was born on September 13, 1942 in Fayette County to Mose and Margie Jordan Wilson. She was a 1960 graduate of Jeffersonville High School. Kay retired from the Yusa Corporation in Washington CH. She enjoyed living on her farm, raising chickens, collecting owls, and being with her family.

Kay was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Tony Wilson, Carl Wilson, Sherman Wilson, and Normal Wilson.

Survivors include her daughter, Bobbi Honicker; grandchildren, Hailey Honicker, and Matthew Honicker; sister, Peg Melson; nephew, Terry Wilson; and niece Jeri Macquire. Also surviving are several extended nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

In keeping with her wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no services.

A carry-in dinner will be held in her honor on Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 2-5:00 p.m. at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 320 Sycamore St., Washington CH, OH 43160.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Summers Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com.