Kenneth D. Chaney, age 90, of Washington Court House, passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Carriage Court of Washington Court House. Born in Fayette County on October 18, 1928, the son of Charles Oatis Chaney and Beulah Ludean Yarger Chaney. He was a lifelong Fayette county resident; having worked at Med O Pure Dairy, National Cash Register, Mac Tool, and retired from Calmar Inc. Mr. Chaney was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn E. Chaney; his parents; three half-brothers: Walter, John and Wayne; and three half-sisters: Violit, Helen, and Mary. He is survived by a brother in-law, Dennis (Susi) Rolfe of Mt. Sterling and two special nieces, Carrie Rolfe and Sarah (Nathan) Horsley, along with several additional nieces and nephews. In memory of Kenneth, memorial contributions are suggested to the Fayette County Humane Society, Heartland Hospice, or . Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at 1pm; burial to follow at White Oak, Buena Vista. Friends may call from 12 Noon until the time of the service. Online condolences may be left at littletonfuneralhome.com Donations may be made to Heartland Hospice.