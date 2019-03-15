KENNETH E. LITTLE, age 71, of Washington CH, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 7:18 p.m. at Four Season of Washington Nursing and Rehabilitation.

He was born on May 31, 1947 in Clark County to Lonnie and Esther Ellen Jenkins Little. Ken had previously worked for Pennington Bread and Ferno Washington. He is a member of the American Legion Post #25, Am Vets, and the VFW Post #3762. He enjoyed riding his Harley and playing pool.

Ken was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters; and three brothers.

Survivors include the mother of his children, Jo Ann Wall; children, Patty (Bill) Coil, and Valerie (Eric) Jester; granddaughter, Faith Ann Marie Jester; and siblings, Charles (Sharon) Little, Richard Little, Mike Little, Danny (Janet) Little, Jerry (Vickie) Little, Wanda (David) Noel, and Nancy Tackett. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

The funeral service will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. at the Summers Funeral Home with Troy Villars officiating. Family and friends may visit at the funeral home on Monday afternoon from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service. In keeping with Ken's wishes, cremation will follow his service and interment will take place at the Highlawn Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.summerfuneralhome.com