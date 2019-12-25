KENNETH EUGENE MOSSBARGER, age 79, of Jeffersonville, passed away peacefully from this life on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 8:02 p.m. at his home.

He was born on February 23, 1940 in Fayette County to Forrest Hazen and Florene Edith Roberts Mossbarger. He had attended the Good Hope High School in Good Hope, Ohio. Kenneth proudly served his country in The Ohio Army National Guard for twenty-eight years. He retired as a truck driver from ABF Freight Trucking out of Dayton. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, reading, watching old westerns, and having coffee with his buddies at The Home Restaurant in Jeffersonville.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents; infant son, Brian Lee Mossbarger; and siblings, Roger Mossbarger, and Judy (Warren Robert "Bob") Detweiler.

Survivors include his loving wife, Gloria Ann Mongold Mossbarger, whom he married on April 29, 1961; children. Genie (Kubby) Keller, Jeri (Ron) Gabbert, Brad (Tracie) Mossbarger, Terry (Debbie) Douglas, Kenny (Mary) Mossbarger, and Trisha Mossbarger; grandchildren, Aron Ratliff, Chad VanMatre, Justin (Leslie) Stegall, Matt Stegall, Cody Gabbert, Micheala Mossbarger, Mackenzie Mossbarger, Bull Mossbarger, Madison Mossbarger, Josh (Mandy) Douglas, Jeremiah (Alicia) Douglas, Misty Douglas, Jachob Mossbarger, and Jennifer Brown; great-grandchildren, Dylan Stegall, Cameron Stegall, Jachob Ratliff,

Colton Ratliff, Kelsy Douglas, Gracelyn Douglas, Logan Douglas, Austin Musser, and Audrie Musser; sister-in-law, Kay Jones; and special friend, Ronnie Duncan. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

The funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at the Summers Funeral Home with Pastor Larry Groves officiating. Family and friends may visit at the funeral home on Saturday afternoon from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service. In keeping with his wishes, cremation will take place after services and he will be interred at the Good Hope Cemetery at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.co