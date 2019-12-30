The funeral service for Kenneth Eugene Mossbarger, age 79, of Washington CH, was held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at the Summers Funeral Home with Pastor Larry Groves officiating.

Military honors were bestowed by the Honor Guard of Fayette County. The prayer was offered by Pat Dewees. Members of the honor guard included; Glenn Rankin, Bob Everhart, Phil French, Tom Slager, Cecil Ratliff, Elaine Stallsworth, and Tom Payne with Bill Foody serving as commander. The flag was folded by Mike Curl and David Frederick and was presented to Mr. Mossbarger's wife, Gloria Ann Mossbarger. Taps were sounded by Zeke Zastrow and Larry Bishop.

Mr. Mossbarger passed away from this life on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at his home. Interment will take place at the Good Hope Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Arrangements were under the direction of the Summers Funeral Home.