Kermit Smith, 91, of Washington C.H., passed away July 17, 2019 at Grant Medical Center, Columbus. He was born October 14, 1927 to the late Isaac and Anna Locey Smith in Chesapeake, Ohio. Kermit retired from CSX Railroad in 1984 as a General Supervisor of Track and Engineering Dept, a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles 423 and a Veteran serving in the National Guard.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Mildred M. Lemmings Smith, three brother Albert Smith, Ivan Smith and Loyd Smith and four sisters Irene Justice, Kathleen Hamby, Helen Rumer, Opal Smith and Iva Smith.

Kermit is survived by daughters Connie (Larry) Meenach of Faifield and Cathy (Robert) Rayburn of Wash C.H.; brother Raymond Smith of Wash C.H.; one sister Marjory Lawrence; grandchildren Marcie and Chris Rayburn, Vicki (Jay) Reece and Rick McFerron; 3 great granddaughters and 7 great great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday July 23, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the Morrow Funeral Home in Washington Court House with Rev. Tom Butcher Officiating. Burial will be in the Highlawn Cemetery. Friends may call that the funeral home on Tuesday from 11 until time of services.