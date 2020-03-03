Kevin Charles Allbright, age 56, of Washington C.H., Ohio, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Adena Greenfield Medical Center.

He was born July 6, 1963 in Xenia, Ohio, the son of Charles Frank and Patricia Ann (Shoemaker) Allbright.

Kevin was a truck driver.

He is survived by two daughters, Ashley Brown of Georgia, Cassie (Holden) Jones of Washington C.H.; one son, Charles Casey Allbright of Washington C.H.; seven grandchildren, Cody, Jada, Ahlona, Clara, Chloe, Cason and Finley; one brother, Anthony Allbright of Sabina; and his father, Frank Allbright.

He was preceded in death by one brother, Frankie Allbright; one sister, Mickey Manley and his mother, Patti Allbright.

Cremation will take place and a graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family.

The Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield is serving the family.

Condolences may be sent to www.murrayfettro.com