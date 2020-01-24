Kevin Matthews 52, of Jamestown formerly Jeffersonville passed away on Tuesday January 22, 2020 at his residence. He was born August 25, 1967 to the late Richard and Betty Jean Conner Matthews in Xenia, Ohio. Kevin was a Meat Cutter for Jamestown Market.

Kevin is survived by his brother Jeffrey Matthews of Jeffersonville; sister Karen (Anthony) Phillips of Chillicothe; nieces and nephews Kevin and Jennifer Matthews of GA, Lauren Tatum of GA and Drew Phillips of Davenport Iowa and Jonah Phillips of Chillicothe

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Jeffersonville United Methodist Church, Jeffersonville Ohio.

ARRANGEMENTS BY MORROW FUNERAL HOME Jeffersonville

