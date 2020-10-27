1/1
Kim Marie DuPerow
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kim's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Kim Marie DuPerow, age 64, of Wilmington, Ohio, passed away Monday morning October 26, 2020 at the Clinton Memorial Hospital in Wilmington, OH.

She was born November 14, 1955 in Athens, OH.

She was a member of the Wilmington Church of Christ where she had been a member of the office staff. She was also a former member of the South Side Church of Christ in Washington Court House where she had worked in the office.

Surviving are husband, Ronald K. DuPerow of Wilmington, OH, whom she married November 26, 1976, son, Ryan (Kylie) DuPerow of Maineville, daughter, Sara DuPerow of Dayton, two grandsons, Maxwell DuPerow, A. J. DuPerow, sister, Traci (John) Morrison, and brother, Scott Harrel.

and Kim was preceded in death by her Father, Kenneth Houx, her Mother, Shirley Coen Harrel, her step-father, Richard Harrel and her brother, Mark Harrel.

A Celebration of Kim's Life will be held at Wilmington Church of Christ, 909 W. Locust St., Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 11:00 am with Pastor Dale McCamish officiating.

Friends will be received at the church Saturday, 9:00 am - 11:00 am.

The Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home, Wilmington is serving the family.

If desired memorial contributions in Kim's memory may be made to Global Outreach for Christ, 374 Longview Bend, Brownsburg, IN 46112. To sign the online guest book, go to edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Record Herald from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home
97 W Locust St
Wilmington, OH 45177
(937) 382-2146
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved