Kim Marie DuPerow, age 64, of Wilmington, Ohio, passed away Monday morning October 26, 2020 at the Clinton Memorial Hospital in Wilmington, OH.

She was born November 14, 1955 in Athens, OH.

She was a member of the Wilmington Church of Christ where she had been a member of the office staff. She was also a former member of the South Side Church of Christ in Washington Court House where she had worked in the office.

Surviving are husband, Ronald K. DuPerow of Wilmington, OH, whom she married November 26, 1976, son, Ryan (Kylie) DuPerow of Maineville, daughter, Sara DuPerow of Dayton, two grandsons, Maxwell DuPerow, A. J. DuPerow, sister, Traci (John) Morrison, and brother, Scott Harrel.

and Kim was preceded in death by her Father, Kenneth Houx, her Mother, Shirley Coen Harrel, her step-father, Richard Harrel and her brother, Mark Harrel.

A Celebration of Kim's Life will be held at Wilmington Church of Christ, 909 W. Locust St., Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 11:00 am with Pastor Dale McCamish officiating.

Friends will be received at the church Saturday, 9:00 am - 11:00 am.

The Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home, Wilmington is serving the family.

If desired memorial contributions in Kim's memory may be made to Global Outreach for Christ, 374 Longview Bend, Brownsburg, IN 46112. To sign the online guest book, go to edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.