KIMBERLY D. JONES, age 56, of Washington CH, passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 7:23 p.m. at Fayette County Memorial Hospital.

She was born on March 29, 1963 in Fayette County. She was a 1982 graduate of Washington High School. Kim had previously worked at Deer Creek State Lodge where she was highly noted for her meat carving skills. She had attended the Heritage Memorial Church and volunteered with M.O.P.S. She enjoyed crafting, painting, flowers, fishing, mushroom hunting, going to auctions, and being with her family.

Kimberly was preceded in death by her parents that raised her; Delbert and Ruby Shelton; and her brother, Bobby Shelton.

Survivors include her husband, Billy Ray Jones, whom she married on April 17, 1982; children, Chad (Echo) Ford, and Dustin (Brittany) Ford; grandchildren, Cloey Paige Ford, and Laila Ford; brother, Henry Shelton; special aunt and uncle, Jim (Betsy) Brady; God-daughter, Ashley (Phillip) Groves; God-grandchildren, Cameron Groves, Anthony Groves, Alex Groves, and McKenna Groves; and special friends, John Lyons, and Terry Stapleton. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

The memorial service will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at the Summers Funeral Home with Joy Stanforth officiating. Family and friends may visit at the funeral home on Thursday from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service. In keeping with her wishes, cremation has taken place.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Summers Funeral Home to help cover funeral expenses. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneral home.com