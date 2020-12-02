1/1
Kimberly Rae Pence
Kimberly Rae Pence passed away on November 30, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family at the age of 45.

Kim was born in Maysville, Kentucky on January 29, 1975. She and her family had moved to the area in 1997. She had worked over 20 years at OshKosh B'gosh and Carters, where she retired as a manager. Kim enjoyed crafting and scrapbooking in her spare time. She also loved traveling and spending time with family, especially her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father, Melburn Dunigan.

Survivors include her mother, Darlene Henderson; her husband, Timothy Pence II, whom she married October 10, 1992; her daughters, Tiffany (Allen) Cox of Sabina and Amber (Zac) Carson of Dayton; her grandchildren, Allen Jr., Reagan and Kennedy Cox; as well as, her extended family and her many friends.

In light of the current Covid-19 crisis, no formal services will be observed at this time. A celebration of Kim's life is pending and will be announced at a later date. Roberts Funeral Home is caring for the family.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.robertsfh.net.



Published in Record Herald from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
