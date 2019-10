KRISTAL DAWN MCCULLAH, age 34, of Washington CH, passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at 5:20 p.m. at her home.

The funeral service will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Summers Funeral Home with burial to follow at the Highlawn Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 11 to 1.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the family to help with final expenses.

The full obituary can be found at www.summersfuneralhome.com