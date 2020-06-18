Lamar Jefferson Berryman
Lamar Jefferson Berryman, age 87, of Greenfield, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus.

He is survived by his wife, Alice (Ford) Berryman whom he married on February 14, 2004.

Funeral service will be 5:00 P.M. Saturday, June 20 at The Gathering Place Church in Washington C.H. with Pastor John Pfeifer officiating. Cremation will follow and burial of cremains will take place in the Greenfield Cemetery at a later date.

Visitation will be from 3:00 P.M. until 5:00 P.M. Saturday, at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Gathering Place Church, 240 Courthouse Parkway, Washington C.H. or Shorter Chapel AME, P.O. Box 450, Greenfield, Ohio 45123.

The Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield is serving the family.

Condolences may be sent to www.murrayfettro.com



Published in Record Herald from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Funeral service
05:00 PM
The Gathering Place Church
Funeral services provided by
Murray-Fettro Funeral Home - Greenfield
380 Jefferson St.
Greenfield, OH 45123
(937) 981-4081
June 18, 2020
