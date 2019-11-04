Lana Louise Durflinger, 76, of Chillicothe, Ohio, formerly of Washington Court House, died Monday, November 4, 2019, at 3:15 a.m. at the Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe where she had been a patient since Friday.

Lana was born August 15, 1943, in Fayette County, Ohio to (Charles) Harold and Wanda Louise Estep Durflinger. She was a 1961 graduate of New Holland High School and attended Kentucky Christian College (University). She had lived in Lexington, KY from 1964-1994.

She formerly was a claims approver for Medicare and later was a medical assistant. She then became a senior claims approver for Healthwise HMO in Lexington.

Lana, who was very knowledgeable about the Bible, was a member of the South Side Church of Christ where she had been a Sunday school teacher. She had previously been a member of the Southland Church of Christ in Lexington, KY where she assisted in the direction of the church's dramas. She enjoyed doing crafts of all kinds.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother Roger L. Durflinger on August 7, 2018.

Lana, who was never married, is survived by her sister, Rebecca Ruschel; a foster brother, Nicholas O'Dierno; several nieces and nephews and her many church friends, including Teresa Combs and June Milstead.

The funeral will be Thursday, November 7, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the South Side Church of Christ with Danny Dodds, minister at the Greenfield Church of Christ, officiating. Barry Petitt and Todd Maurer, ministers at South Side Church, will also assist with the service. Burial will follow in the New Holland Cemetery.

Friends may call at the church from 11 a.m. Thursday until time of the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the South Side Church of Christ, 921 South Fayette Street or the Fayette Regional Humane Society, 153 South Main Street, Suite 3, Washington Court House, Ohio 43160.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House.

