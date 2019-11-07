The funeral for Lana Louise Durflinger, 76, of Chillicothe, formerly of Washington Court House, was held Thursday, November 7, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the South Side Church of Christ with Danny Dodds, minister at the Greenfield Church of Christ officiating. Barry Petitt and Todd Maurer, current pastors at the church, offered comments and prayer. Todd also sang a solo. Teresa Combs gave a remembrance in memory of her longtime friend.

Pallbearers for the burial in New Holland Cemetery were Scott Durflinger, Myron Priest, Phil Johnson, Ron Clay, Dan Wells and Larry Milstead. Members of Lana's Sunday school class were honorary pallbearers.

Lana, a former insurance claims approver, died Monday, November 4, 2019, at the Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe where she had been a patient since Friday.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House.