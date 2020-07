Larry E. Brannon, age 70, of Sabina, passed on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Clinton Memorial Hospital. Family will receive friends at Littleton Funeral Home on Thursday, July 30, 2020, from 5-7pm. Funeral services, at the funeral home, will be held on Friday at 2pm. Burial to follow at New Antioch Cemetery. Visit littletonfuneralhome.com for condolences.