Larry J. Cherry, age 77, of South Bloomfield, OH passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at the Kobacker House in Columbus following an extended illness. He was born in Washington Court House, OH on February 9, 1943 to the late Charles and Jessie (Shipley) Cherry. He was raised in New Holland, OH. He married Barbara Stone on March 20, 1965 and the two shared 42 years together.

Larry was a U.S. Army Veteran and retired as a route vendor in 2007. He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Barbara; son, Rickey Cherry; parents, Charles and Jessie Cherry; brothers, Bobby, Joe and Don Cherry; along with three infant siblings. He is survived by son, Donnie (Connie) Cherry of Bardstown, KY; daughter, Amy Taylor of London, OH; twin sister, Mary Jane (Bob) Chrisman of New Holland, OH. In keeping with Larry's wishes, cremation will take place and he will be laid to rest with his wife, Barbara in a private burial ceremony. www.OhioCremation.org