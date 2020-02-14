Larry Justice 54, of Sabina passed away on Wednesday February 12, 2020 at Clinton County Memorial Hospital. He was born in Fayette County on February 21, 1965 to Eldon Justice of Washington court House and the late Beatrice Smith.

In addition to his father, Larry is survived by his wife Jean Ann Teets Justice of Sabina three sons L.J. Justice of Washington C.H., Phillip (Courtney) Justice of Washington C.H., Preston Justice of Sabina daughter Katlin (Dustin) Howard of North Carolina; Brother Gary (Linda) Smith of Lutz FL., sister Lori(Jeff) Hurtt of Hillsboro, grand children Caiden, Cameron, Carleigh Justice, Makenna, Gannon and Lincoln Howard, mother-in-law June Kilbarger and father-in-law John(Carol) Teets.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday February 18, 2020 at 6:00PM at the Morrow Funeral Home in Washington C.H. with Pastor Kathy Yoakum officiating. Friends and family may call at the funeral home on Tuesday 4:00pm until time of service.

ARRANGEMENTS ARE BY MORROW FUNERAL HOME Washington C.H., Ohio

ONLINECONDOLENCES TO WWW.MORROWFUNERALHOME.COM