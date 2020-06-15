Larry L. Speck, 72, of Washington Court House, Ohio passed away of liver cancer on May 17, 2020, at the Lakeland Regional Hospital in Lakeland, FL with his family by his side. His death was sudden and unexpected.

Larry was born August 31, 1947, in Ironton, Ohio to Lawrence and Pearl Spencer Speck. He was a 1965 graduate of Dawson Bryant High School in Coal Grove and attended Ohio University at the Ironton branch for two and one-half years.

He had worked as an apprentice machinist for the C & O Railroad in Russell, KY before moving to Washington Court House in 1972. He then was a maintenance man at Johnson Controls in Greenfield and later was promoted to maintenance foreman. He retired in March 2009. He currently was employed as a part-time AAA driving instructor, a job he thoroughly enjoyed.

He was a member of the McNair Memorial Presbyterian Church; a member and past master of Jeffersonville Lodge F & AM #468; member and past worthy patron of Jefferson Chapter #300 of the Order of the Eastern Star in Jeffersonville and had also served as worthy patron at Royal Chapter and Chillicothe Chapter; was a 32nd Degree Mason, Valley of Columbus; a member of North Star Shrine and Fayette Mark Lodge #4. Larry was active in the Boy Scouts of America and had attained the rank of Eagle Scout. Had had been an active member of the Kiwanis Club of Washington Court House. He was an avid bass fisherman and fished in many bass tournaments but enjoyed all kinds of fishing. He was a member of the Anglers Club of Washington Court House. Larry loved the outdoors and being a "snowbird" the past 11 years.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Susan L. Holt Speck; a son, Jamey L. Speck of Washington Court House; a brother, Dick (Debbie) Speck of Plant City, FL; a brother-in-law, Lawrence (Patti) Holt of Columbus, OH and several nieces and nephews.

In keeping with his wishes, cremation has taken place.

A Masonic service, followed by an Eastern Star service, will be held Thursday, June 18, 2020, at 7 p.m. at the Jeffersonville Masonic Lodge. Larry's friend and former pastor, the Rev. Steve Watters, will offer personal comments.

Friends may call at the Jeffersonville Masonic Lodge from 5 p.m. Thursday until time of the memorial service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Jeffersonville Masonic Lodge or Jefferson Chapter of OES, P.O. Box 1, Jeffersonville, Ohio 43128.

