Larry McKillip, 74, of Chillicothe, went to be with his Lord in heaven at 12:57 p.m. Friday, December 27, 2019 in The Ohio State University James Cancer Center following an extended illness.

He was born June 26, 1945, in Greenfield, to the late William Marlyn and Madeline (Byers) McKillip. On April 6, 1976 he married Linda Fay Sanderson.

Surviving are his wife, Linda Fay McKillip; daughters, Pastor Anastasia M. (Christopher Jason) Beavers, Circleville; Dr. April (Dr. David) Marquardt, Ann Arbor, MI, Heather D. (Mary Stephens) McKillip, Portland, OR; a son, Marcus W. (Christie Thomas) McKillip, Chillicothe, and 12 grandchildren.

Larry was retired from the V.A. Medical Center after 35 years of service. He was a member of Open Door Christian Fellowship and a United State Navy veteran having served in Vietnam.

You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com