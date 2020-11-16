LAURA LOUISE LEETH, age 97, of Washington CH, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 12:24 a.m. at her home.

She was born on June 22, 1923 in Ross County to Charles and Almira Coonrod Wilson. Laura was a longtime member at the House of Prayer Church on Washington Avenue. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, being a Mom to her three daughters, and being with her family.

Laura was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Larry Jennings Leeth; daughter, Joyce Cox; and sons-in-law, Carl Cox, and Tom Maynard.

Survivors include her daughters, Sharon Maynard, and Meda (Merrill) Butcher; seven grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

The graveside service will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at the Highlawn Cemetery with Pastor Tom Butcher officiating.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Summers Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com