Laura Louise Leeth
LAURA LOUISE LEETH, age 97, of Washington CH, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 12:24 a.m. at her home.

She was born on June 22, 1923 in Ross County to Charles and Almira Coonrod Wilson. Laura was a longtime member at the House of Prayer Church on Washington Avenue. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, being a Mom to her three daughters, and being with her family.

Laura was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Larry Jennings Leeth; daughter, Joyce Cox; and sons-in-law, Carl Cox, and Tom Maynard.

Survivors include her daughters, Sharon Maynard, and Meda (Merrill) Butcher; seven grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

The graveside service will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at the Highlawn Cemetery with Pastor Tom Butcher officiating.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Summers Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com



Published in Record Herald from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Summers Funeral Home
223 W Market St
Washington Court House, OH 43160
(740) 335-6078
