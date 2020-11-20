1/
Laura Louise Leeth
The graveside service for Laura Louise Leeth, age 97, of Washington CH, was held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at the Highlawn Cemetery with Pastor Tom Butcher officiating. Special music was provided by Lori and Kyle Lavy, and Merrill and Troy Butcher.

Pallbearers for burial at the Highlawn Cemetery were Clayton Butcher, Troy Butcher, Kyle Lavy, T.J. Maynard, Todd Maynard, and Brandon Young.

Mrs. Leeth passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020 at her home. Arrangements were under the direction of the Summers Funeral Home.



Published in Record Herald from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
