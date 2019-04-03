The funeral for Lawrence Robert (Larry) Smith, Jr., 71, of New Holland, was held Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in New Holland with family friend Tom Mitchell officiating. Larry's sons, Willy and Josh Smith and grandson, Noah Smith read the scriptures. Auggie Smith gave the eulogy in memory of his dad. Larry's wife, the former Janet M. Rau, led a decadent of the Rosary.

The procession to New Holland Cemetery was escorted by a group of Larry's buddies on their motorcycles. Pallbearers were Larry's grandchildren, Austin, Noah, Timothy, Peter Smith and Sarah Smith and Matthew Mauk.

Larry, a former tool and die maker, died Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Mount Carmel West in Columbus where he had been a patient since Tuesday.