Lawrence Walker Burris, O.D., 96, of Washington Court House died Friday, April 3, 2020, at 9:10 a.m. at his residence.

Dr. Burris was born May 24, 1923, in Columbus, Ohio to William LeRoy and Florine Walker Burris. He was a graduate of Washington High School and The Ohio State University College of Optometry.

Before his retirement, he was a long time optometrist in Washington Court House.

Dr. Burris was a Lt. Colonel in the U.S. Army and was a veteran of World War II. He was member of Paul H. Hughey Post #25 of the American Legion and the Koffee Klatch at the legion. He was an avid stamp collector and a member of the Columbus Philatelic Club.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Carol, and by two brothers, Dr. Norman Burris and Frank Burris and his wife, Eleanor.

Dr. Burris is survived by his wife, the former Rosanne Dawson Anderson, whom he married December 18, 1987; four step children, Doug Anderson and his wife, Roxanna, of Pickaway County, Tony Anderson and his wife, Jo, of Fayette County, Lyn Brackens of Washington Court House and Jenny Wilson of Weatherford, TX; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; a brother and sister-in-law, Dr. Robert and Nancy Burris, of Defiance, Ohio and a sister-in-law, Lee Burris of Colorado. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, a private gravesides service, with complete military honors, will be held at the Washington Cemetery. Burial will be under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House. A celebration of life service will be held when conditions permit.

Memorial contributions may be made to Paul H. Hughey Post #25 of the American Legion, 1240 Clinton Avenue; Ohio's Hospice of Fayette County, 222 North Oakland Avenue Washington Court House, Ohio 43160 or the Nationwide Children's Hospital, 700 Children's Drive, Columbus, Ohio 43205.

