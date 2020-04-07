A graveside service, with complete military honors bestowed by the Fayette County Honor Guard, for Lawrence Walker Burris, O.D., 96, of Washington Court House, Ohio, was held Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the Washington Cemetery. Condolences and prayer was offered by Eddie Fisher. The flag, which draped the casket of the World War II Army veteran, was folded by Paul Sands and Mike Curl and was presented to Dr. Burris' widow, Rosanna Dawson Anderson Burris. Members of the honor guard were Phil French, Chuck Snyder, David Frederick, Earl Murray, Tom Payne, Glenn Rankin and James Thayer with Bill Foody serving as commander. Stephen Zastrow and Larry Bishop sounded Taps.

Burial was under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House.

Dr. Burris, a retired optometrist, died Friday, April 3, 2020, at his home.