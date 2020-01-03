LEAH MELISSA HOLLIDAY, age 47, of Washington CH, formerly of Mount Sterling, passed away from this life on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at 5:24 p.m. at Fayette County Memorial Hospital.

Leah was born on March 10, 1972 in Bethlehem, PA to Richard Andrew Sr. and Ruth Ann Dawson Holliday. She was a graduate of Fairhaven School in London, Ohio. Leah was known as the "entertainer" at Fayette Progressive Industries. She had attended Fayette Bible Church for the past several years. Her family and friends will remember her fondly as the, "Queen of the Castle!" She enjoyed looking through cookbooks, listening to music, going out to eat, and being with her family and friends.

Leah was preceded in death by her father; and her brother, Richard Andrew Holliday Jr.

Survivors include her mother, Ruth Ann Holliday; siblings, Joyce Hook, Donald (Cricket) Holliday, Evette "Shelly" (Bob) Searles; aunts and uncles, George and Sharon Brittingham, and John and Lori Holliday; sister-in-law, Anne Holliday; special friends, Jason Leeth, and Sharon Barrett; and her caregivers, Lori Newman, Crystle Johns, and Kirstie Smith. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.