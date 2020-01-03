Leah Melissa Holliday (1972 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leah Melissa Holliday.
Service Information
Summers Funeral Home - Ocala
2238 NW 10th Street
Ocala, FL
34475
(352)-351-0566
Obituary
Send Flowers

LEAH MELISSA HOLLIDAY, age 47, of Washington CH, formerly of Mount Sterling, passed away from this life on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at 5:24 p.m. at Fayette County Memorial Hospital.

Leah was born on March 10, 1972 in Bethlehem, PA to Richard Andrew Sr. and Ruth Ann Dawson Holliday. She was a graduate of Fairhaven School in London, Ohio. Leah was known as the "entertainer" at Fayette Progressive Industries. She had attended Fayette Bible Church for the past several years. Her family and friends will remember her fondly as the, "Queen of the Castle!" She enjoyed looking through cookbooks, listening to music, going out to eat, and being with her family and friends.

Leah was preceded in death by her father; and her brother, Richard Andrew Holliday Jr.

Survivors include her mother, Ruth Ann Holliday; siblings, Joyce Hook, Donald (Cricket) Holliday, Evette "Shelly" (Bob) Searles; aunts and uncles, George and Sharon Brittingham, and John and Lori Holliday; sister-in-law, Anne Holliday; special friends, Jason Leeth, and Sharon Barrett; and her caregivers, Lori Newman, Crystle Johns, and Kirstie Smith. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.
Published in Record Herald from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.