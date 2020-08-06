1/
Lena F. Mowery
1924 - 2020
Lena F. Mowery, age 95, of Washington C.H., passed away on August 5, 2020. She was born on December 2, 1924, in Cook Station. Lena was preceded in death by her parents; Mattie and Ray Fry, husband; Delmar "Red" Mowery, brothers; Forrest, Lloyd, and Dwight "Jack" Fry, niece; Annalee Belt. After graduation from Madison Mills High School, Lena attended Wilmington College majoring in education. Upon graduation, she taught at Madison Mills High School, where she met her future husband. After working in the Columbus area schools, she finished her career at the new Westfall High School as the librarian. After her teaching career, she started a second career working at the Grange Insurance Company in Columbus. Lena is survived by her children Stephen Mowery (Nancy) and Caren Mowery-Evans (Gerald), grandchildren Megan Mowery, Kirt Mowery, and Onesti Evans. She leaves a host of friends who all love and will miss her greatly. The family will receive friends at the PORTER-TIDD FUNERAL HOME, 331 W. MAIN STREET, MOUNT STERLING, OH, 43143, Monday, August 10, 2020, from 11:00 – 1:00 PM, Funeral Service will follow at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Madison Mills U.M.C, 9100 Madison Road, Washington C.H., Ohio, 43160. Please visit www.portertiddfuneralhome.com to share your condolences with the Mowery family.



Published in Record Herald from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Porter-Tidd Funeral Home - Mt. Sterling
AUG
10
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Porter-Tidd Funeral Home - Mt. Sterling
Funeral services provided by
Porter-Tidd Funeral Home - Mt. Sterling
331 West Main Street
Mt. Sterling, OH 43143
740-869-2777
